Derek Carr is being drafted as the 18th quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 219.0 fantasy points last season (16th at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the New Orleans Saints QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Derek Carr Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 219.08 235.46 - Overall Rank 25 20 120 Position Rank 16 20 18

Derek Carr 2022 Stats

Carr racked up 3,522 yards passing (207.2 per game) and a 60.8% completion rate last year (305-for-502), with 24 TDs and 14 INTs.

In his best game last season -- Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Carr accumulated 20.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 25-of-36 (69.4%), 295 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs.

Carr accumulated 1.9 fantasy points -- 15-of-26 (57.7%), 101 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 8 versus the New Orleans Saints, in his worst game of the year.

Derek Carr 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 13.8 22-for-37 295 2 3 0 Week 2 Cardinals 19.0 25-for-39 252 2 0 0 Week 3 @Titans 19.8 26-for-44 303 2 1 0 Week 4 Broncos 11.5 21-for-34 188 0 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 17.9 19-for-30 241 2 0 0 Week 7 Texans 13.5 21-for-27 241 1 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 1.9 15-for-26 101 0 1 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 18.4 21-for-36 259 2 0 0 Week 10 Colts 17.9 24-for-38 248 2 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 20.3 23-for-37 307 2 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 20.8 25-for-36 295 3 2 0 Week 13 Chargers 16.0 16-for-30 250 2 1 0 Week 14 @Rams 2.6 11-for-20 137 0 2 0 Week 15 Patriots 19.2 20-for-38 231 3 1 0 Week 16 @Steelers 6.4 16-for-30 174 1 3 0

