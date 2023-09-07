Chris Olave 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he scored 126.2 fantasy points (23rd among WRs), the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave is being drafted as the 14th wide receiver off the board this summer (33rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Chris Olave Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|126.20
|144.70
|-
|Overall Rank
|94
|72
|33
|Position Rank
|23
|13
|14
Chris Olave 2022 Stats
- Olave hauled in 72 passes for 1,042 yards last season with four TDs. He was targeted 119 times, averaging 61.3 yards per tilt.
- In his best game last year, Olave picked up 16.2 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 102 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.
- Olave picked up 4.0 fantasy points -- three catches, 40 yards, on five targets -- in Week 10 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was his poorest game of the season.
Chris Olave 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|6.1
|3
|3
|41
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|6.0
|13
|5
|80
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|14.7
|13
|9
|147
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|12.7
|7
|4
|67
|1
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|11.4
|6
|4
|54
|1
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|10.6
|14
|7
|106
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|5.2
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|7.1
|9
|6
|71
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4.0
|5
|3
|40
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|16.2
|6
|5
|102
|1
|Week 12
|@49ers
|6.2
|9
|5
|62
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|6.5
|6
|4
|65
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|5.3
|4
|3
|53
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|4.2
|5
|4
|42
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|10.0
|12
|5
|60
|1
