On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.538 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .290 with 17 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 54 walks.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 72.8% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this year (23.9%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has driven in a run in 41 games this year (44.6%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (26.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 51 of 92 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .269 AVG .310 .375 OBP .426 .449 SLG .673 16 XBH 26 7 HR 17 32 RBI 47 42/23 K/BB 33/31 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings