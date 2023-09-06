The Houston Astros and Michael Brantley, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)

Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

In 76.6% of his 64 games last season, Brantley picked up a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.

In five of 64 games last year, he went yard (7.8%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Brantley picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his 64 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of them (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 24 of his 64 games a season ago (37.5%), with more than one run scored four times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 34 .315 AVG .265 .389 OBP .353 .459 SLG .379 9 XBH 11 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 14/14 K/BB 16/17 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)