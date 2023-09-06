Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros play at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 144 hits with 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.374/.509 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 146 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .271/.370/.449 on the season.

Bregman brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Scherzer Stats

Max Scherzer (12-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 at Twins Aug. 26 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4 vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Scherzer's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 156 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .272/.346/.449 slash line so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 28 home runs, 43 walks and 84 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .340/.403/.652 so far this year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 4 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.