Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rangers on September 6, 2023
Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros play at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 144 hits with 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He has a slash line of .290/.374/.509 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has recorded 146 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .271/.370/.449 on the season.
- Bregman brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 4
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Scherzer Stats
- Max Scherzer (12-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
- The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Athletics
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 156 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a .272/.346/.449 slash line so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 28 home runs, 43 walks and 84 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .340/.403/.652 so far this year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
