How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Houston Astros and projected starter Justin Verlander on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 191 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Houston is seventh in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 717.
- The Astros have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Houston has the sixth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.290 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Verlander (10-7) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Verlander has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Carlos Rodón
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|W 13-6
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 14-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Rich Hill
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
