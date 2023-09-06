On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Bregman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 139 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.5% of them.

In 15.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has an RBI in 57 of 139 games this year, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 69 times this season (49.6%), including 19 games with multiple runs (13.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 70 .273 AVG .269 .375 OBP .365 .423 SLG .472 18 XBH 31 9 HR 13 39 RBI 53 34/39 K/BB 46/39 4 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings