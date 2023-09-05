The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.371) and total hits (143) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Tucker has had a hit in 94 of 135 games this year (69.6%), including multiple hits 37 times (27.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.8% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this year (56 of 135), with two or more RBI 27 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (43.7%), including 15 multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 69 .260 AVG .315 .338 OBP .400 .430 SLG .581 24 XBH 33 8 HR 18 38 RBI 61 34/30 K/BB 42/38 11 SB 15

Rangers Pitching Rankings