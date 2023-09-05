Jose Altuve leads the Houston Astros (78-61) into a matchup against the Texas Rangers (76-61) after homering twice in a 13-6 victory over the Rangers. It begins at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (10-9) for the Astros and Nathan Eovaldi (11-3) for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (10-9, 3.38 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (11-3, 2.69 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (10-9) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.38 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Framber Valdez vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 758 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They have 1273 hits, second in baseball, with 194 home runs (seventh in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in 9 2/3 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (11-3) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts over 123 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .208 against him.

Eovaldi heads into this matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi is trying to collect his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros team that is batting .258 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .430 (eighth in the league) with 185 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).

Eovaldi has thrown seven innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out five against the Astros this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.