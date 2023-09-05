Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Texas Rangers in the second of a three-game series against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Astros are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+100). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 56.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (54-42).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Houston has a record of 51-38 (57.3%).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 139 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-64-3).

The Astros have gone 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-34 43-27 26-21 49-40 48-45 27-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.