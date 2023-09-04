Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 142 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .511.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 14th in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 134 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.6% of those games.
- In 24 games this year, he has homered (17.9%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (41.8%), with two or more RBI in 27 of those contests (20.1%).
- In 43.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.260
|AVG
|.316
|.338
|OBP
|.400
|.430
|SLG
|.586
|24
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|61
|34/30
|K/BB
|42/37
|11
|SB
|15
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.16 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the lefty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.16 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
