Wings vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
One game after scoring 40 points in a 110-100 win over the Fever, Satou Sabally will lead the Dallas Wings (20-16) into a matchup with the Indiana Fever (11-25). The matchup is on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Fever matchup.
Wings vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-9.5)
|170.5
|-575
|+425
|BetMGM
|Wings (-9.5)
|169.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Wings (-9.5)
|169.5
|-550
|+350
|Tipico
|Wings (-9.5)
|169.5
|-500
|+350
Wings vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Wings are 18-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Fever have compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- Dallas has been favored by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, Indiana has an ATS record of 5-2.
- In the Wings' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- Fever games have gone over the point total 17 out of 35 times this season.
