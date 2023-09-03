Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will play host to the No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) and the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends

LSU covered eight times in 14 games with a spread last season.

The Tigers had an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites last season.

Florida State compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Seminoles were an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the SEC +450 Bet $100 to win $450

