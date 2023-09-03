When the Florida State Seminoles play the LSU Tigers at 7:30 PM on Sunday, September 3, our projection system predicts the Seminoles will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

LSU vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (+2.5) Toss Up (56.5) Florida State 30, LSU 26

Week 1 SEC Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Tigers compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

LSU's ATS record as at least 2.5-point favorites was 4-4 last season.

Last season, eight of Tigers games went over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 2.9 more than the average point total for LSU games a year ago.

Florida State Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Seminoles, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

The Seminoles compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last year.

Florida State had two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater last season.

Seminoles games went over the point total seven out of 13 times last year.

The over/under for this game is 1.9 points higher than the average scoring total for Florida State games last season (54.6).

Tigers vs. Seminoles 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 34.5 22.5 37.9 19.1 30 50 Florida State 36.1 20.6 39.3 22.4 33.8 14

