Kyle Tucker vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 142 hits and an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 13th in slugging.
- In 69.9% of his 133 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.
- In 24 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.0%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Tucker has an RBI in 55 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in 27 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 43.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.263
|AVG
|.316
|.343
|OBP
|.400
|.435
|SLG
|.586
|24
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|18
|37
|RBI
|61
|34/30
|K/BB
|42/37
|11
|SB
|15
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.3 per game).
- King gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.96, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 43 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .217 batting average against him.
