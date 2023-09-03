Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (77-60) and the New York Yankees (67-69) at Minute Maid Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-2) to the mound, while Michael King (3-5) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 95 times and won 54, or 56.8%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 42 of its 74 games, or 56.8%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 689 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule