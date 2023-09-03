Houston Astros (77-60) will square off against the New York Yankees (67-69) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, September 3 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Kyle Tucker will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +115 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.66 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (3-5, 2.96 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 95 times this season and won 54, or 56.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 42-32 (56.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Astros have a 3-5 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in 20, or 40.8%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won 11 of 27 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Michael Brantley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -105 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.