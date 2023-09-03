How to Watch the Astros vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Michael King gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees in the final of a three-game series against the Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are ninth-best in baseball with 180 total home runs.
- Houston is eighth in MLB, slugging .428.
- The Astros have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.257).
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (689 total, five per game).
- The Astros rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.291).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier (9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Javier has recorded nine quality starts this year.
- Javier will try to record his 20th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.
- In one of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kutter Crawford
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Carlos Rodón
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Dane Dunning
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
