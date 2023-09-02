The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) will look to upset the Army Black Knights (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Black Knights are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Army vs. UL Monroe matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Army Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Monroe, Georgia
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Army Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
BetMGM Army (-10) 46.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Army (-10) 46.5 -395 +310 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Army (-9.5) 46.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +280 -357 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Army (-10) - -380 +300 Bet on this game with Tipico

UL Monroe vs. Army Betting Trends

  • UL Monroe went 5-7-0 ATS last season.
  • The Warhawks were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.
  • Army covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Black Knights were favored by 10 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

UL Monroe 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

