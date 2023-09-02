The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) play the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. South Alabama matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Tulane vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Tulane put together a 12-2-0 ATS record last year.

The Green Wave covered the spread five times last season (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

South Alabama covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The Jaguars won their only game last season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +250 Bet $100 to win $250

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.