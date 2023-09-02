Tulane vs. South Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) play the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. South Alabama matchup in this article.
Tulane vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Tulane vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-6.5)
|51.5
|-275
|+210
|DraftKings
|Tulane (-6.5)
|52.5
|-245
|+200
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-6.5)
|52.5
|-255
|+205
|PointsBet
|Tulane (-6.5)
|-
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Tulane (-6.5)
|-
|-250
|+200
Tulane vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Tulane put together a 12-2-0 ATS record last year.
- The Green Wave covered the spread five times last season (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- South Alabama covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- The Jaguars won their only game last season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
