The South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) visit the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Tulane ranked 32nd in scoring defense last season (22.2 points allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 36 points per game. South Alabama sported the 38th-ranked offense last year (423.5 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking 24th-best with only 331.5 yards allowed per game.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPNU in the article below.

Tulane vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. South Alabama Key Statistics (2022)

Tulane South Alabama 441.5 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.5 (42nd) 360.4 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (33rd) 204.9 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.3 (66th) 236.6 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.2 (30th) 15 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Tulane Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Michael Pratt put together 3,010 passing yards (215 per game), a 63.6% completion percentage (215-for-338), 27 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. He also added 478 rushing yards on 129 carries with 10 rushing TDs (averaging 34.1 yards per game).

Tyjae Spears churned out 1,581 rushing yards (112.9 per game) and 19 touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 22 catches for 256 yards and two scores.

Shae Wyatt picked up 35 receptions for 692 yards and seven touchdowns last year. He was targeted 57 times, and averaged 49.4 yards per game.

Deuce Watts tacked on 657 yards on 33 grabs with eight touchdowns. He was targeted 60 times, and averaged 46.9 receiving yards per game.

Jha'Quan Jackson hauled in 33 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 39.6 yards per game last season.

South Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Carter Bradley threw for 3,343 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

La’Damian Webb tallied 1,058 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Last season Braylon McReynolds rushed for 326 yards and hauled in passes for 226 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Devin Voisin averaged 67.8 yards on 4.9 receptions per game and compiled five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jalen Wayne collected nine touchdowns and had 819 receiving yards (63 ypg) in 2022.

Caullin Lacy averaged 61.8 receiving yards per game on 6.8 targets per game a season ago.

