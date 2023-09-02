The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is North Carolina vs. South Carolina?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Carolina 35, North Carolina 27

South Carolina 35, North Carolina 27 North Carolina won six of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).

The Tar Heels had a record of 6-3 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter last year (66.7%).

South Carolina was an underdog eight times last season and won four of those games.

Last season, the Gamecocks won four of their eight games when they were the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tar Heels' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+2.5)



South Carolina (+2.5) North Carolina had six wins in 14 games against the spread last year.

The Tar Heels won twice ATS (2-6-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Against the spread, South Carolina was 7-5-1 last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, the Gamecocks went 4-4 last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) North Carolina played six games with over 63.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.

North Carolina played in five games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 63.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.1 more points per game (66.6) a season ago than this game's total of 63.5 points.

Splits Tables

North Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.5 61.6 66.1 Implied Total AVG 36.9 37.6 35.8 ATS Record 6-7-1 3-5-0 3-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 4-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 3-3 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 0-2 3-0

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54 55.2 52.2 Implied Total AVG 34.1 36.4 30.4 ATS Record 7-5-1 4-3-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 5-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

