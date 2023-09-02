The McNeese Cowboys (0-0) visit the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) at Cowboy Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

McNeese put up 345.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 85th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranked 96th, allowing 417.6 yards per game. Tarleton State totaled 31.0 points per game offensively last season (37th in the FCS), and it surrendered 27.8 points per game (63rd) on the defensive side of the ball.

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics (2022)

McNeese Tarleton State 345.3 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.2 (33rd) 417.6 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.8 (66th) 201.7 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.6 (41st) 143.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.5 (28th) 5 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

McNeese Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Knox Kadum put up 964 passing yards (87.6 per game), a 50% completion percentage, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Last season Deonta McMahon picked up 1,402 rushing yards (127.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns. In the receiving game, he made 22 catches for 210 yards and two scores.

D'Angelo Durham collected 340 rushing yards on 35 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Mason Pierce picked up 39 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns last season. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 45.3 yards per game.

Jon McCall's stat line last season: 204 receiving yards, 12 catches, one touchdown, on eight targets.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders (2022)

Beau Allen completed 56.4% of his passes and threw for 2,830 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.

Derrel Kelley III racked up eight rushing touchdowns on 92.1 yards per game last season.

Ontario Douglas ran for three touchdowns on 294 yards a year ago.

Darius Cooper averaged 96.0 receiving yards and racked up nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jaden Smith collected 10 touchdowns and had 827 receiving yards (75.2 ypg) in 2022.

Gabe Douglas caught 14 passes on his way to 288 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

