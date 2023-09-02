The SMU Mustangs (0-0) face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Mustangs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 66.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • City: University Park, Texas
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline
BetMGM SMU (-20.5) 66.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings SMU (-20.5) 66.5 -1350 +800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel SMU (-20.5) 66.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -909 +600 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico SMU (-20) - -1200 +700 Bet on this game with Tipico

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Betting Trends

  • Louisiana Tech has not won against the spread this year in one games with a spread.

Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +900 Bet $100 to win $900

