When the Houston Astros (77-59) match up with the New York Yankees (66-69) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Astros have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+150). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (10-9, 4.53 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.64 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 54, or 57.4%, of the 94 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Astros have a 20-11 record (winning 64.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (39.6%) in those contests.

The Yankees have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Michael Brantley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -125 - 1st

