Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Hunter Brown, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB play with 178 total home runs.

Houston's .427 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Astros' .257 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (685 total).

The Astros are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

The Astros average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.289).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown (10-9) takes the mound for the Astros in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Brown has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year heading into this matchup.

In five of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Tigers W 17-4 Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Dane Dunning 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell

