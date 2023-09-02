How to Watch the Astros vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Hunter Brown, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB play with 178 total home runs.
- Houston's .427 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' .257 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (685 total).
- The Astros are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Astros average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.289).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brown (10-9) takes the mound for the Astros in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Brown has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year heading into this matchup.
- In five of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|W 17-4
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Alex Faedo
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kutter Crawford
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Carlos Rodón
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Dane Dunning
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
