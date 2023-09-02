Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will see Luis Severino on the hill for the New York Yankees in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +155. The contest's total has been listed at 9 runs.

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 9 +100 -120 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 94 total times this season. They've gone 54-40 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, Houston has gone 17-8 (68%).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

In the 136 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-63-3).

The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 ATS.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-32 42-27 25-20 49-39 48-43 26-16

