SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with nine games involving teams from the SWAC on the early-season docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Grambling Tigers vs. Hampton Pirates
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Central State (OH) Marauders vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
|Southern Jaguars at Alabama State Hornets
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network+
|Alcorn State Braves at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Memphis Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Texas Southern Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Jackson State Tigers vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 3
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
