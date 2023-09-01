After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)

Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

Brantley got a hit in 76.6% of his 64 games last year, with more than one hit in 28.1% of those games.

He went yard in five of 64 games in 2022 (7.8%), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 of 64 games last season (26.6%), Brantley drove in a run, and six of those games (9.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored in 24 of 64 games last season (37.5%), including scoring more than once in 6.3% of his games (four times).

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 34 .315 AVG .265 .389 OBP .353 .459 SLG .379 9 XBH 11 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 14/14 K/BB 16/17 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)