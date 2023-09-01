Michael Brantley vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)
- Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Brantley got a hit in 76.6% of his 64 games last year, with more than one hit in 28.1% of those games.
- He went yard in five of 64 games in 2022 (7.8%), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 of 64 games last season (26.6%), Brantley drove in a run, and six of those games (9.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored in 24 of 64 games last season (37.5%), including scoring more than once in 6.3% of his games (four times).
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.315
|AVG
|.265
|.389
|OBP
|.353
|.459
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|14/14
|K/BB
|16/17
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- The Yankees surrendered the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
- Rodon (1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.97 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
