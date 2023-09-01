The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Louisville put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cardinals were favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Georgia Tech went 6-6-0 ATS last year.

The Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year.

Louisville & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Louisville To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the ACC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 Georgia Tech To Win the ACC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

