How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're looking to bet on a game matchup today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Louisiana Today

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Saints Moneyline: -165

-165 Falcons Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 42

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSNO (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CA, BSNO (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kings (-3.5)

Kings (-3.5) Kings Moneyline: -150

-150 Pelicans Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 234.5

