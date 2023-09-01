Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Louisiana Today

James Madison Dukes vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Louisiana (-5.5)

Louisiana (-5.5) Total: 156.5

