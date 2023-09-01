Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game.

Games in Louisiana Today

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)

Buccaneers (-2.5) Buccaneers Moneyline: -145

-145 Saints Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 42.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: BSNO, SportsNet LA (Watch on Fubo)

BSNO, SportsNet LA (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-5.5)

Pelicans (-5.5) Pelicans Moneyline: -225

-225 Lakers Moneyline: +185

+185 Total: 229.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.