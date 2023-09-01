Kyle Tucker vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 140 hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 12th in slugging.
- Tucker has had a hit in 91 of 131 games this year (69.5%), including multiple hits 37 times (28.2%).
- Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 24 of them (18.3%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 54 games this year (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|68
|.263
|AVG
|.316
|.346
|OBP
|.400
|.438
|SLG
|.586
|23
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|18
|36
|RBI
|61
|31/30
|K/BB
|42/37
|11
|SB
|15
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 5.97 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
