Jeremy Pena -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park



Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .262 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Pena has gotten a hit in 79 of 122 games this season (64.8%), with multiple hits on 35 occasions (28.7%).

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (32 of 122), with two or more RBI 11 times (9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 51 times this season (41.8%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .251 AVG .273 .329 OBP .324 .385 SLG .401 20 XBH 19 5 HR 5 23 RBI 24 41/22 K/BB 67/15 8 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings