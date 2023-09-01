The Houston Astros (77-58) take a five-game win streak into a home contest versus the New York Yankees (65-69) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (10-6, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Carlos Rodon (1-4, 5.97 ERA).

Astros vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (10-6, 3.06 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (1-4, 5.97 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros' Verlander (10-6) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, a 2.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.168 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Justin Verlander vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 565 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .227 for the campaign with 190 home runs, fifth in the league.

The Yankees have gone 12-for-66 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI in 19 innings this season against the right-hander.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

During eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.97 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.

Rodon enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Rodon has put together four starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Carlos Rodón vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.428) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (177) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are fourth in the league with 1196 total hits and fifth in MLB play scoring 683 runs.

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Rodon has thrown 2 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on three hits while striking out five.

