Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Gleyber Torres and others in the Houston Astros-New York Yankees matchup at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Verlander Stats

The Astros will send Justin Verlander (10-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Verlander has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 27 5.0 2 0 0 7 2 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 6.0 5 0 0 9 1 at Marlins Aug. 16 5.0 9 5 4 2 2 vs. Angels Aug. 11 6.0 6 3 3 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 7.0 7 2 2 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Verlander's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 140 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a .292/.375/.517 slash line on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 76 walks and 90 RBI (138 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .266/.365/.449 so far this season.

Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 3-for-4 3 1 4 8 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 136 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .270/.339/.459 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 73 hits with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.391/.613 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.