How to Watch the Astros vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros hit the field against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are ninth in MLB play with 177 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Houston is eighth in baseball, slugging .428.
- The Astros rank sixth in the majors with a .258 batting average.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (683 total).
- The Astros' .331 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston's 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.291).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.06 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Verlander has recorded 11 quality starts this year.
- Verlander will look to pitch five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- He is trying to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 9-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|W 17-4
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Alex Faedo
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kutter Crawford
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Carlos Rodón
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Dane Dunning
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Max Scherzer
