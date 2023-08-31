There are 16 matches in the US Open (hard) round of 64 today, the best being No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur versus No. 41 Linda Noskova. All the action can be found via live stream.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: August 31

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 31

Match Round Match Time Qinwen Zheng vs. Kaia Kanepi Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Round of 64 12:15 PM ET Liudmila Samsonova vs. Tamara Korpatsch Round of 64 12:15 PM ET Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Round of 64 12:30 PM ET Karolina Pliskova vs. Clara Burel Round of 64 1:00 PM ET Martina Trevisan vs. Marketa Vondrousova Round of 64 1:00 PM ET Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 64 1:00 PM ET Yanina Wickmayer vs. Madison Keys Round of 64 2:00 PM ET Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Round of 64 2:15 PM ET Petra Martic vs. Marie Bouzkova Round of 64 3:00 PM ET Ons Jabeur vs. Linda Noskova Round of 64 5:00 PM ET Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Round of 64 6:00 PM ET Daria Kasatkina vs. Sofia Kenin Round of 64 7:00 PM ET Patricia Maria Tig vs. Jessica Pegula Round of 64 9:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Jabeur vs. Noskova

In 11 tournaments this year, Jabeur has gone 22-10 and has won one title.

Noskova, who has a 20-14 record in 14 tournaments so far this year, has yet to clinch a tournament title.

Jabeur has played 32 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.8 games per match.

Through eight matches this year on hard courts, Jabeur has played 23.1 games per match and won 47.6% of them.

Thus far this year, Jabeur has won 42.9% of her return games and 67.5% of her service games.

Noskova has averaged 20.6 games per match in her 34 matches played this year across all court types, while winning 52.2% of games.

Noskova has played 26 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 19.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set while winning 54.5% of games.

Noskova is 209-for-311 in service games (a winning percentage of 67.2%) and 104-for-310 in return games (33.5%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Elise Mertens Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 Round of 64 Belinda Bencic Yuriko Lily Miyazaki 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Kaja Juvan Lauren Davis 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Taylor Townsend Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6, 7-5 Round of 64 Cori Gauff Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-2 Round of 64 Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Rebeka Masarova 7-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Xinyu Wang Sara Sorribes Tormo 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Karolina Muchova Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Iga Swiatek Daria Saville 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Sorana Cirstea Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Lin Zhu Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Bernarda Pera Xiyu Wang 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Jennifer Brady Magda Linette 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Jelena Ostapenko Elina Avanesyan 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 Round of 64 Caroline Wozniacki Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 Round of 64

