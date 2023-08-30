Jeremy Pena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (batting .395 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .260.
- Pena has recorded a hit in 78 of 121 games this year (64.5%), including 34 multi-hit games (28.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 121), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (25.6%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.1%).
- He has scored in 50 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.269
|.329
|OBP
|.322
|.385
|SLG
|.387
|20
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|23
|41/22
|K/BB
|65/15
|8
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
