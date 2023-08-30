On Wednesday, August 30, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (76-58) visit the Boston Red Sox (69-64) at Fenway Park, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET. The Astros will be seeking a series sweep.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Red Sox have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 92 times and won 53, or 57.6%, of those games.

The Astros have a 39-26 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Red Sox have won in 35, or 52.2%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Red Sox have won 22 of 32 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 9-1-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Jeremy Pena - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st

