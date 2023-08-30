Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (69-64) and Houston Astros (76-58) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on August 30.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (9-9) for the Astros and Kutter Crawford (6-6) for the Red Sox.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 92 times this season and won 53, or 57.6%, of those games.

Houston is 39-26 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 58.3% chance to win.

Houston has scored 676 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule