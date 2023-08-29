The Minnesota Lynx and the Washington Mystics take the court for one of three compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today.

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics play host to the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx hope to pick up a road win at the Mystics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 16-18

16-18 MIN Record: 17-18

17-18 WAS Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.2 Opp. PPG (fifth)

80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.2 Opp. PPG (fifth) MIN Stats: 79.9 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Brittney Sykes (15.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.9 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 WAS Odds to Win: -299

-299 MIN Odds to Win: +238

+238 Total: 164 points

The Atlanta Dream take on the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury take to the home court of the Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 16-19

16-19 PHO Record: 9-25

9-25 ATL Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (10th) PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Rhyne Howard (17.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.2 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8.5

-8.5 ATL Odds to Win: -426

-426 PHO Odds to Win: +319

+319 Total: 160.5 points

The Los Angeles Sparks host the Chicago Sky

The Sky travel to face the Sparks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 15-19

15-19 CHI Record: 14-21

14-21 LAS Stats: 79.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (second)

79.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (second) CHI Stats: 81.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 2.8 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 LAS Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHI Odds to Win: +133

+133 Total: 160.5 points

