MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, August 29
Today's MLB lineup should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Arizona Diamondbacks squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
How to watch all the games in the MLB today is available here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Philadelphia Phillies (73-58) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (63-69)
The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.187 AVG, 36 HR, 84 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 92 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-161
|+136
|9.5
The Miami Marlins (66-65) host the Tampa Bay Rays (80-52)
The Rays will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.326 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|-101
|7.5
The Detroit Tigers (59-72) face the New York Yankees (63-68)
The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.268 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-104
|8
The Baltimore Orioles (82-49) host the Chicago White Sox (52-80)
The White Sox will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-233
|+190
|9
The Toronto Blue Jays (72-60) play the Washington Nationals (61-71)
The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-192
|+163
|8
The New York Mets (60-72) play host to the Texas Rangers (74-57)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.253 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+119
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (69-63) face the Houston Astros (75-58)
The Astros will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 26 HR, 97 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+103
|10.5
The Minnesota Twins (69-63) face the Cleveland Guardians (62-70)
The Guardians will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.226 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.275 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-169
|+144
|7.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (56-76) face the San Diego Padres (62-70)
The Padres hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.278 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 25 HR, 78 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+129
|9
The Chicago Cubs (69-62) face the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57)
The Brewers will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.282 AVG, 17 HR, 69 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+114
|7
The Kansas City Royals (41-92) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)
|KC Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+130
|8.5
The Colorado Rockies (49-82) face the Atlanta Braves (85-45)
The Braves will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.253 AVG, 22 HR, 67 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 29 HR, 79 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-263
|+215
|12
The Seattle Mariners (75-56) play the Oakland Athletics (38-94)
The Athletics will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.286 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.243 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-309
|+246
|8
The San Francisco Giants (68-63) face the Cincinnati Reds (68-65)
The Reds will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.296 AVG, 19 HR, 49 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-159
|+136
|8
The Los Angeles Dodgers (81-49) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63)
The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.312 AVG, 35 HR, 93 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-183
|+155
|7.5
