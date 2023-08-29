Jeremy Pena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 36 walks while batting .262.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (78 of 120), with multiple hits 34 times (28.3%).
- In 8.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 31 games this year (25.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (41.7%), including 13 multi-run games (10.8%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.251
|AVG
|.272
|.329
|OBP
|.323
|.385
|SLG
|.391
|20
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|23
|41/22
|K/BB
|65/14
|8
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (10-7) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
