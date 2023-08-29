Jeremy Pena -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 36 walks while batting .262.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (78 of 120), with multiple hits 34 times (28.3%).

In 8.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 31 games this year (25.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (41.7%), including 13 multi-run games (10.8%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .251 AVG .272 .329 OBP .323 .385 SLG .391 20 XBH 17 5 HR 5 23 RBI 23 41/22 K/BB 65/14 8 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings