Astros vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (69-63) and the Houston Astros (75-58) facing off at Fenway Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 29.
The Red Sox will call on Brayan Bello (10-7) versus the Astros and J.P. France (9-5).
Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.
- The previous 10 Astros games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Astros have been victorious in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (670 total).
- Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 24
|Red Sox
|L 17-1
|J.P. France vs Brayan Bello
|August 25
|@ Tigers
|L 4-1
|Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning
|August 26
|@ Tigers
|W 9-2
|Hunter Brown vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 27
|@ Tigers
|W 17-4
|Justin Verlander vs Alex Faedo
|August 28
|@ Red Sox
|W 13-5
|Cristian Javier vs Chris Sale
|August 29
|@ Red Sox
|-
|J.P. France vs Brayan Bello
|August 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|J.P. France vs Kutter Crawford
|September 1
|Yankees
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón
|September 2
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|September 3
|Yankees
|-
|Justin Verlander vs TBA
|September 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Andrew Heaney
