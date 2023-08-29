The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.540 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 177 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 76 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

In 84 of 132 games this season (63.6%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

In 15.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.9% of his games this season, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 63 times this year (47.7%), including 17 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .273 AVG .251 .377 OBP .351 .430 SLG .449 18 XBH 28 9 HR 12 39 RBI 48 34/38 K/BB 44/38 4 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings