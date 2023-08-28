Yainer Diaz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Yainer Diaz (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Tigers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 18 doubles, 19 home runs and eight walks while hitting .284.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 86 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.
- He has homered in 20.9% of his games in 2023 (18 of 86), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year (34 of 86), with two or more runs five times (5.8%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.320
|AVG
|.247
|.338
|OBP
|.269
|.620
|SLG
|.452
|21
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|20
|26/3
|K/BB
|29/5
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Sale (5-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
