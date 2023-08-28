Monday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (69-62) against the Houston Astros (74-58) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-3) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (9-2) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been victorious in 18, or 58.1%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a win-loss record of 7-8 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (657 total, five per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule