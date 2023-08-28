The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .718 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 76 walks while hitting .261.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 83 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Bregman has an RBI in 54 of 131 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year (62 of 131), with two or more runs 16 times (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .273 AVG .251 .377 OBP .348 .430 SLG .452 18 XBH 28 9 HR 12 39 RBI 48 34/38 K/BB 41/38 4 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings